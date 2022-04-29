Gambia’s Fatou Bensouda And 3 Others To Investigate Human Rights Violations In Ethiopia

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

Former International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda was appointed last month to head the UN commission of enquiry into alleged human rights violations by all parties to the conflict in Ethiopia.

In a statement issued in Geneva, the President of the Human Rights Council, Federico Villegas of Argentina, announced the appointment of the Gambian, as well as two other experts – Kaari Betty Murungi, a lawyer at the High Court of Kenya, and American Steven Ratner, a law professor – who will join the newly created commission.

The three UN-appointed experts are mandated to investigate and gather evidence on human rights violations committed since 3 November 2020 by all parties to the conflict in Ethiopia. The aim is to identify, to the extent possible, those responsible for the violations with a possibility of prosecution.

The resolution establishing the commission was tabled by the European Union and adopted by 21 votes in favour out of 47 states in the Council, against 15 votes against (including China and many African countries) and 11 abstentions, during a special session of the Council.

The Commission will be required to provide an oral update on its work during the fiftieth session of the Human Rights Council in June 2022 and a written report at the following session in September.

The conflict between Ethiopian government forces and rebels in Tigray has left thousands dead, more than two million displaced and hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians in near-starvation conditions, according to the UN.