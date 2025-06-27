Friday, June 27, 2025

Gambian Student Becomes First Black Valedictorian at Turkish University

By: The Fatu Network Newsroom

Modou Lamin Cham, a Gambian student, has graduated from Ankara Sosyal Bilimler University (Social Sciences University of Ankara) in Turkey with multiple academic distinctions. Cham completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and received several prestigious honors during his graduation ceremony.

The graduate was named Valedictorian for the Class of 2025 and recognized as the Best Graduating Student in the Economics Department. His academic performance earned him Highest Honors recognition and Summa Cum Laude distinction. Additionally, Cham received the Best International Student Award from the university.

Cham is reported to be the first Black student and first international student to be named Valedictorian in the university’s history. This milestone represents a significant achievement within the institution’s academic community.

Cham has indicated plans to pursue a master’s degree and has expressed that support or sponsorship would be appreciated for his continued education. The achievement represents a notable academic accomplishment for a student from The Gambia studying abroad in Turkey’s higher education system.

