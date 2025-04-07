Gambian Painters Take Bold Step Toward National Unity and Recognition

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

In a historic gathering held in Bijilo on Sunday, painters from across The Gambia came together for the first time to discuss the formation of a national painters’ association aimed at addressing industry challenges, promoting collaboration, and gaining government recognition.

Painters from all corners of The Gambia gathered in Bijilo on Sunday, April 6, to lay the foundation for a national association that will unite professionals in the painting industry. The event marked a significant step toward strengthening the sector through shared ideas, advocacy, and formal organization.

The meeting, spearheaded by prominent painter Pato Jallow, brought together painters from various parts of the country to identify common challenges, explore business opportunities, and foster a sense of solidarity within the profession.

“The reason I called for this meeting is for us to come together for the first time and start discussing how we can make this association successful,” said Jallow. “It’s high time for us painters to unite under one strong association.”

Jallow emphasized the importance of not just talking, but taking concrete actions that will benefit current and future generations of painters in The Gambia. He expressed determination to see the association registered with the Ministry of Justice and guided by a clear constitution.

“We are not going to sit and watch things collapse. Just by coming together, we are already turning our dreams into reality,” he said. “We want to be a well-recommended association and get recognized by the government.”

Painters at the gathering welcomed the initiative, describing it as a long-overdue move to empower professionals in the field. Many noted that collaboration, training opportunities, and legal recognition could significantly uplift their craft and open doors to better business prospects.

The association will serve as a platform for exchanging ideas, learning new techniques, and advocating for the rights and recognition of painters across the country. Interested painters who wish to join the association can contact Pato Jallow on WhatsApp at +220 2910234.