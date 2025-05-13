Gambian Industries Warn of Economic Impact After Youth Demonstration

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

The Confederation of Gambian Industries has voiced concerns over the potential economic and social repercussions of the recent three-day youth demonstration, warning that unrest at this critical juncture could hinder the country’s post-pandemic recovery.

- Advertisement -

In a statement shared with the media, the confederation acknowledged the democratic right to peaceful protest but stressed the need for stability, particularly as The Gambia navigates a fragile economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demonstration, led by the Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA), was planned as a peaceful protest from the Christian cemetery to the Attorney General’s chambers. However, the Inspector General of Police denied permission for the march last Wednesday. Despite this, activists gathered at the cemetery ahead of the scheduled protest time, leading to multiple arrests—a move that triggered widespread discontent among young people across the country.

The Confederation of Gambian Industries cautioned that instability and uncertainty could negatively affect investor confidence, industrial productivity, and job creation.

“Our industrial sector, already facing significant challenges from global disruptions, remains a critical engine of youth employment and economic growth. The active participation of young people in our industries is essential—not only as workers and entrepreneurs but as future leaders of national development,” the statement read.

- Advertisement -

Business leaders fear the unrest may exacerbate economic difficulties, with potential repercussions for youth employment, a sector that remains vital for national development.

The confederation urged all parties, particularly young activists, to seek constructive engagement and dialogue in addressing their concerns. They also called on authorities to handle protests in a manner that is “measured, lawful, and respectful of civil liberties.”

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government, civil society, and development partners to strengthen an inclusive and resilient industrial sector that serves the interests of all Gambians, particularly the youth.