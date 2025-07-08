Gambian Government Acknowledges Defeat of 2024 Draft Constitution in Parliament, Pledges Continued Reform Efforts

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

The Government of The Gambia has confirmed that the 2024 Draft Constitution has failed to secure the required parliamentary support to move forward, following a key vote in the National Assembly on 7 July 2025.

In an official press release issued by the Ministry of Justice, authorities announced that the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia (Promulgation) Bill 2024 received 35 votes in favour and 21 against, with one member absent. This fell short of the constitutionally mandated three-quarters majority—44 votes—needed for the bill to advance to the next stage of legislative consideration.

“This outcome fell short of the constitutional threshold requiring a three-quarters majority… Consequently, the Bill will not advance further in the legislative process,” the statement read.

The government described the result as a “setback to national efforts aimed at establishing a transformative constitutional framework to strengthen democracy, entrench the rule of law, and advance transitional justice following decades of authoritarian governance.”

While expressing disappointment, the statement reiterated the government’s respect for the democratic process. “This draft constitution was a cornerstone of our commitment to reset The Gambia’s democracy on principles of justice, accountability, and popular sovereignty. Our resolve to deliver constitutional reform remains unwavering,” it added.

The current constitutional reform journey began in 2017 with the enactment of the Constitutional Review Commission Act, which led to the establishment of the CRC. After 18 months of nationwide and diaspora consultations, the Commission submitted a draft constitution in March 2020. However, that version was also rejected by the National Assembly later that year.

To address the deadlock, the government engaged the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) to mediate a way forward. The 2024 Draft Constitution was developed through these mediation efforts and reflected lessons learned from the failed 2020 draft, aiming to build broader consensus.

Despite this second setback, the government stated that it remains committed to the constitutional building process. “The Government will actively explore alternative pathways to deliver constitutional change, including potential amendments to the 1997 Constitution and other mechanisms that could result in a future referendum,” the press release noted.

The government also extended gratitude to key national stakeholders—including the Constitutional Review Commission, National Council for Civic Education, National Human Rights Commission, and civil society organisations such as Gambia Participates—as well as international partners like the UNDP, European Union, Kingdom of the Netherlands, and International IDEA.

Special thanks were also extended to prominent individuals who played advisory roles, including former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Alhaji Essa Foday Darboe, Mrs. Elizabeth Renner, Bishop Manga, Mr. Ousman Yarbo, and Ms. Fatou Jagne Senghore.