Gambian Football Star Yankuba Minteh Crowned Person of the Year at Heroes Awards 5.0

Brighton football sensation Yankuba Minteh, born in The Gambia, stole the spotlight at the fifth edition of the Heroes Awards last week, claiming the coveted Person of the Year title at a star-studded ceremony celebrating global excellence. The 20-year-old winger, hailed as a “trailblazer on and off the pitch,” was honoured for his transformative influence beyond football, cementing his status as a role model for a generation.

Held on 17 May at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Conference Centre, the Heroes Award 5.0 brought together luminaries from The Gambia and beyond. The event, punctuated by electrifying performances by music legends Youssou N’Dour, Jaliba Kuyateh, and ST, recognised outstanding contributions across sectors including sports, environment, philanthropy, and healthcare.

The evening saw a host of Gambian changemakers take centre stage. Honourable Cherno Ceesay received the Trailblazer Award for his visionary leadership and groundbreaking work as he continues to pave the way for future generation, while environmental activist Muhammed Hydara secured the Green Award for his relentless advocacy in combating climate change.

In philanthropy, the HMD Charity Foundation was named Philanthropist of the Year for its life-changing initiatives in transforming lives and communities through selfless giving. Agricultural innovator Aji Gass Ceesay earned the Agricultural Leadership Award for impacting food security and agricultural development.

Youth, Education, and Healthcare Champions

Joyce Riley, 24, was celebrated with the Exemplary Youth Award for her dedication and impact. The Talinding Islamic Institute claimed the Education Prize for Excellence for its holistic curriculum fostering academic and shaping bright futures. Meanwhile, nurse Yankuba Jabbi moved attendees as he accepted the Health Servant of the Year award, recognized for his embodiment of compassion and service.

The ceremony’s grandeur was amplified by performances from Senegalese icon Youssou N’Dour, Gambian kora maestro Jaliba Kuyateh, and Afro-soul star ST, who delivered a stirring tribute to the honourees. Attendees described the evening as a “powerful reminder of the Heroes Award’s potential,” blending cultural pride with global ambition.

As the Heroes Awards 5.0 concluded, the message was clear: from the football pitch to farmlands, classrooms, and clinics, The Gambia’s champions are redefining excellence—and inspiring a continent.