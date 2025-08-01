Gambian Embassy in Morocco Addresses Concerns Regarding Gambians in Tunisia

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Gambian Embassy in Morocco has responded to concerns expressed by Gambians both locally and internationally about the plight of Gambian migrants in Tunisia.

In an interview with The Fatu Network, Amadou Jawo, a counsellor at the embassy, stated that they are making every effort to tackle the situation of Gambians in Tunisia, but acknowledged that difficulties persist.

In response to a recent article from this outlet concerning a young Gambian, Lasana Baldeh, who is allegedly sentenced to 25 years in prison in Tunisia, Mr. Jawo mentioned that the embassy has not received any official verification of this claim.

He indicated that they would pursue all diplomatic avenues to address the matter with the Tunisian authorities.

“As of now, we have not received any official confirmation regarding this sentencing that has been reported on social media. We will engage with the Tunisian authorities to determine the best way to handle the issue,” he stated.

While recognizing the challenges faced by Gambian migrants in Tunisia. Jawo also pointed out that many are hesitant to return.

“I have travelled to Tunisia multiple times, and whenever I go with the IOM to assist in the return of our citizens, some choose not to come back. It’s challenging because we cannot compel anyone. We only provide documentation to those who wish to return,” he clarified.

Further commenting on the case of a Gambian imprisoned in Tunisia, Jawo stated that if the embassy does not receive any information from the Tunisian authorities, they will submit a request for follow-up.

“We cannot act hastily based on social media comments. This is diplomacy, and we must follow the appropriate channels to address the situation,” he added.

When asked about the possibility of facilitating his release or a reduction in his sentence, Jawo expressed optimism.

“I can provide an example of a Gambian who was sentenced to twenty years here in Morocco, but after our intervention, his sentence was reduced to two years. Yes, this is achievable through diplomatic efforts,” he remarked.

He urged Gambians to remain patient and allow the embassy to follow the proper procedures.

According to him, in 2024, the embassy, in collaboration with the IOM, facilitated the return of thousands of Gambians through ten chartered flights that arrived in Banjul.

“I will visit the Tunisian embassy here in Morocco and engage with them if we do not receive any official confirmation. We do not want to rush to conclusions that Lasana is sentenced to 20 years without obtaining any official confirmation. This may not be the case,” he concluded.