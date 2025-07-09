Gambian Disability Advocate Recognised by ADD International for Political Inclusion Work

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

Cherno Ceesay, a young disability rights activist from The Gambia, has been featured by UK-based organisation ADD International (Action on Disability and Development International) for his groundbreaking work on political inclusion for persons with disabilities.

- Advertisement -

In a recent profile, ADD International introduced Cherno as a 2025 fellow of its Global Disability Leadership Academy. His initiative, Promoting Inclusive Political Participation for Young Persons with Disabilities in The Gambia, seeks to address the widespread underrepresentation of young people with disabilities in political leadership and decision-making spaces.

“My project confronts the deep underrepresentation of young people with disabilities in political leadership,” Cherno said. “This initiative aims to equip them with leadership skills, confidence, and advocacy tools, enabling them to become active participants in the democratic process.”

Known for his humour and optimism, Cherno believes that laughter can be a powerful tool in advocacy. “One special thing about me is that I’m known for my sense of humor and ability to make light of challenging situations. I believe that laughter is a powerful tool for bringing people together, breaking down barriers, and creating an inclusive atmosphere.”

“A good leader,” he added, “listens to people, understands their needs, and guides them towards achieving a common goal.”

- Advertisement -

Cherno’s passion lies in disability rights, education, and political inclusion. “I want to see more young people with disabilities take on leadership roles and be seen as capable contributors to society. By doing so, I aim to foster an environment where inclusivity is the norm, not the exception.” His recognition by ADD International highlights the growing global appreciation of Gambian efforts to promote disability rights and inclusive governance.