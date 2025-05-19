Gambian Coalition Launches Drive to Curb Youth Migration Through Skills Training

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

The Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC) and a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have launched a community advocacy campaign targeting irregular migration, with a focus on empowering youths through skills training and awareness.

- Advertisement -

The initiative, funded by Civil Society in Development (CISU) and implemented via Gambia Media Support (GAMES), kicked off in Bakau on Tuesday. It aims to educate coastal communities—including Bakau, Barra, and Farato—on the dangers of irregular migration, legal visa processes, and opportunities in vocational training.

Bakau, a historic fishing town, has seen scores of its young residents risk or lose their lives crossing the Mediterranean Sea in pursuit of better prospects. The campaign’s opening event featured stark documentaries produced by MAJaC students, showcasing both migration risks and local opportunities.

Alhagie Badara Y Jallow, Chairperson of Bakau’s Development Committee, criticised elders for their absence at the event, stressing: “National development does not only stop at political gatherings. Advocacy gatherings also contribute to the development of the nation.”

He linked the exodus of youths to parental pressures, stating: “Parents nowadays do not encourage their children to venture into skills development but encourage them to embark on Backway [irregular migration], which has brought detrimental repercussions.”

- Advertisement -

Bakau Councillor Lamin Dibba urged campaigners to meet youths “at their ghettos” for frank discussions, noting: “We must engage them where they gather.”

ChildFund Communication Officer Mustapha Mbaye emphasised the lethal stakes: “We are not saying youths should not travel, but we have seen what it has caused—over 1,000 deaths documented.”

Dr. Ebrima Sidibeh, a psychologist, highlighted systemic failures: “Schools should stop telling students, ‘You are good at maths.’ We must create local employment and vocational training. Those who succeeded via Backway had skills before leaving.”

Representatives from the Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce outlined ongoing efforts to steer youths toward entrepreneurship and formal migration pathways.

- Advertisement -

MAJaC screened student-produced films juxtaposing migration tragedies with success stories of skills-based ventures. The coalition plans further outreach in Barra and Farato in the coming weeks.

The campaign underscores a growing push to address Gambia’s migration crisis, driven by high youth unemployment and limited economic opportunities. Over 35,000 Gambians—nearly 2% of the population—have fled via irregular routes to Europe since 2014, according to UN data.