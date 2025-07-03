Gambia to Inaugurate Sanyang Seaport July 5 — Ports MD Ousman Jobarteh

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Managing Director of the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), Ousman Jobarteh, has disclosed that the official inauguration of the Sanyang Seaport will take place on July 5, 2025. He made the announcement on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez, where he emphasised the economic and infrastructural significance of the new port.

Jobarteh said the government has made significant strides in preparing for the launch of the Sanyang Seaport, scheduled for July 5 in Sanyang.

“We have engaged the people of Sanyang with a view to identifying and resolving land issues,” Jobarteh said. “That process led us to find a sustainable solution, and the President himself is expected to grace the inauguration.”

He further explained that the GPA has successfully identified a suitable location along the beach to construct the port infrastructure. “This will change the lives of Gambians,” he said, adding that the development is expected to significantly reduce the cost of doing business in the country — a long-standing challenge for the private sector.

According to Jobarteh, the current Banjul Port faces limitations due to its size and draft. “The port in Banjul has a draft of 9.3 metres, which restricts the size of vessels it can accommodate. The economic scale is impacted when larger coaster vessels cannot dock,” he noted. “Smaller coaster vessels currently have to go through the channel and offload some of the cargo from larger ships.”

He also highlighted that climate change poses serious challenges to the sustainability of Banjul Port. “The climate adaptation for Banjul is at high risk,” he warned. “This new development in Sanyang presents a more resilient and forward-looking solution.”

The Sanyang Seaport, once operational, is expected to play a key role in decongesting Banjul Port, improving trade efficiency, and enhancing The Gambia’s competitiveness in regional shipping.