Gambia Sets Fertilizer Price at GMD 1,100 Per Bag with GMD 1,875 Government Subsidy

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

The Gambian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security announced today that fertilizer will be sold to farmers at GMD 1,100 per bag for the current farming season, with 28,892 metric tons (577,800 bags) available for nationwide distribution.

- Advertisement -

The government is providing a substantial subsidy of GMD 1,875 per bag to make fertilizer affordable and boost agricultural productivity. The ministry warned that transporting fertilizer across national borders remains illegal and carries strict penalties.

Additionally, agents with outstanding debts to the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation from last year’s fertilizer sales must settle all arrears immediately or face disqualification from the upcoming distribution exercise, with new agents being recruited to ensure timely delivery to farmers.

Photo: Demba Sabally, Minister of Agriculture