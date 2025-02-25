Gambia Police Respond to ASP Binta Njie’s Controversial Facebook Post

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Police Force has released a statement concerning ASP Binta Njie’s Facebook post titled “Politics, Division, and National Division: A Call for Responsible Discourse.”

In her post, Njie talked about the vitriolic remarks made by National People’s Party (NPP) supporter Baboucarr Bahoum about the Kiang region and its people.

Njie, who is herself a native of Kiang, started off her post by emphasizing that her comments were made in a personal capacity to defend her community’s dignity and criticized the harmful generalizations and political rhetoric that she believed were deepening divisions and fostering resentment within the country.

“First of all, I am not in any way politically affiliated, but I am Kianka[,] and my people are not ingrates,” she started off her Facebook post.

In their statement regarding the former police PRO’s post, the police reiterated their commitment to upholding professionalism and ethical standards among all officers, stating: “The Gambia Police Force remains committed to upholding professionalism and ethical standards among all officers.”

GPF emphasized that officers are expected to maintain the integrity and impartiality of the Police and must refrain from actions that could compromise the institution’s reputation.

“While ASP Binta Njie has not been arrested or subjected to interrogation, the Police will handle the matter administratively in accordance with established disciplinary procedures,” the statement read.