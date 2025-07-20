Gambia Police Force Commissions 25 Vehicles to Boost National Security Operations

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk



The Inspector General of Police, Seedy Muktar Touray, on Thursday, July 17, presided over the official commissioning of 25 police vehicles, comprising 12 brand new Toyota Hilux double cabin pickups and 13 fully rehabilitated service vehicles, at the Gambia Police Force (GPF) Headquarters in Banjul.

The ceremony marked what police officials described as a major step in strengthening the operational capacity of the Force across all regions. The event brought together senior members of the Police High Command, including Assistant Inspectors General, Regional Commissioners, and commanders from specialised units such as the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) and Anti-Crime Unit (ACU).

Delivering his keynote remarks, IGP Touray underscored the critical role logistics play in effective policing. “No police institution can succeed without dependable logistics,” he stated. “These vehicles are not just machines, they are an investment in mobility, national responsiveness, and institutional self-reliance.”

Touray reiterated his administration’s commitment to resolving longstanding operational constraints through strategic investment. “Today’s commissioning reflects our pledge to build a Force that can meet the challenges of modern policing head-on,” he added.

The vehicles, sourced through GAMGO Company, were acquired through a pre-financed procurement arrangement. However, police authorities have moved swiftly to clarify widespread misinformation that the supplier donated the vehicles.

In a statement issued by Police Spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, the public was urged to disregard claims that the vehicles were donated by GAMGO. “Please note that the vehicles just commissioned today were bought by the Gambia Police Force. GAMGO is just the supplier, meaning GPF paid them to bring the vehicles for police use,” Sisawo said. “Reports suggesting that ‘GAMGO donated the vehicles’ are false.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Saibo Manneh, representative of GAMGO, acknowledged the significance of the day and the company’s role in the procurement. “Today marks a historic moment in our collective efforts to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of our law enforcement agencies,” Manneh said.

“These vehicles were procured on a pre-finance basis, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the police force with the necessary resources to carry out their duties efficiently,” he explained, describing the Toyota Hilux as “known for its durability, reliability, and flexibility, making it an ideal vehicle for police operations in diverse situations.”

Manneh used the opportunity to speak directly to the country’s youth. “Let today be a reminder that your dreams are valid. Wherever you begin, stay true to your purpose, believe in God, trust yourself, be patient, and never compromise your principles. The journey may be difficult, but the reward is always worth it.”

He also expressed appreciation to both the Gambia Police Force and his own company staff for the successful delivery. “I would like to express my gratitude to the police command, and of course my hardworking staff, in making this procurement possible. I urge the officers of the Gambia Police Force to utilise these vehicles responsibly and effectively in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

As the Force continues its reform agenda, Thursday’s commissioning is seen as part of a broader effort to modernise the GPF and improve public safety through practical, boots-on-the-ground solutions. “The road to transformation is long, but today we are taking confident steps in the right direction,” IGP Touray concluded.

The event ended with an inspection of the newly delivered vehicles and a recommissioning ceremony for the refurbished fleet, which had previously been grounded due to mechanical issues.