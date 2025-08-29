Friday, August 29, 2025

Gambia parliament committee to visit Jammeh properties after witness testimonies

125
Mama A. Touray

A National Assembly special select committee investigating the sale and disposal of assets linked to former President Yahya Jammeh will conduct a field visit to his properties from September 1 to 4.

The committee, set up to examine assets identified by the Janneh Commission, has so far heard testimony from 17 witnesses, including Attorney General Sourahata B. Semega Janneh, who chaired the commission, and its former secretary, Alhaji Mamadi Kurang.

Kurang testified about his role in the sale of over 40 tractors and alleged interference by former lead counsel Amie Bensouda, as well as his dismissal from the commission.

The Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency also appeared before the committee, stating it had not received a court order to safeguard Jammeh’s livestock. Committee chair Abdoulie Ceesay said the agency’s failure to act led to the slaughter of 400 cattle by a soldier, causing significant economic loss.

Other witnesses included the sheriff of the high court, registrar general, registrar of companies, and the vehicle control unit of the State House.

The committee says the upcoming site visits will provide firsthand insight into the status and handling of Jammeh’s remaining assets.

