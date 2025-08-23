Gambia Mourns Former Tourism Minister Nancy Seedy Njie

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Gambia is mourning the death of former Secretary of State for Tourism and Culture, Nancy Seedy Njie, who passed away on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the age of 59. While the cause of her death has not been disclosed, tributes have been pouring in from colleagues and across the tourism sector.

Born in 1965, Njie served as Secretary of State for Tourism and Culture from 2008 to 2010 under former President Yahya Jammeh. She previously held the position of Deputy Mayoress of Banjul and built a long career in the tourism industry, including leadership of the Gambia Hotel Association. Beyond politics, she also ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing her own catering business.

Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe described Njie’s death as a personal loss, calling her “our most trusted confidante, a mother figure to many, and the sacred keeper of our most cherished memories.” Mayor Lowe added, “You have left an indelible mark on our city and on my soul. Rest in perfect peace, my dear sister. You are forever loved, and you will be eternally missed. May Allah forgive your shortcomings, shower you with mercy and grant you the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen.”

Njie’s legacy is remembered for her service to public life and her role in strengthening the country’s tourism sector, which remains a vital pillar of The Gambia’s economy.