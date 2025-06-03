Gambia Mangrove Redd+ Project Suspension: Beneficiaries Voice Concerns Over Economic Hardship

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Mangrove Redd+ project, an essential effort for the restoration of the country’s mangrove ecosystems, is encountering major difficulties after the Ministry of Environment suggested it might assume control of the initiative.

The suspension of this project, which directly supports over one hundred and twenty-four communities, has triggered concerns about economic distress.

As attempts to resolve the current predicament unfold, beneficiaries have convened district chiefs, village leaders, and project officials to discuss the future of the project. During a meeting in Jarra Soma, Lamin Jobarteh, Executive Director of the West African Bird Studies Association (WABSA), characterised the project as successful, emphasising its positive impact on 134 communities that benefit directly. Mr. Jobarteh highlighted the importance of dialogue with the government to resolve the issues at hand.

“We have made significant progress, and it is crucial to engage in dialogue with the Ministry of Environment to tackle the problem. We operate under the ministry, and communication is essential,” he stated, expressing a desire for the project to continue.

Saikou Janko, Chairman of the Kombo Foni Forestry Association (KOMFORA), shared similar views regarding the project, describing the obstacles it faces as misunderstandings between the project consortium and the Ministry of Environment. He pointed out the project’s benefits to the communities, asserting that discussions with chiefs and village leaders will be vital in addressing the issue, especially since funding has been paused.

“I am optimistic that the ministry will reconsider its decision and permit the project to move forward,” he remarked. “If there are concerns, they should be resolved through dialogue to ensure the project’s continuation.”

Speakers highlighted the substantial impact of this mangrove planting initiative in their respective communities. “The project funders visited and expressed their satisfaction with the initiative; who are we to take any action to stop it?” he questioned.

After a meeting with district chiefs, village leaders, and project officials, a committee consisting of chiefs, village heads, and project beneficiaries has been formed to facilitate discussions with the Ministry of Environment.

Sheikh Sadibou Bondi, a resident of Joren Bunda Kunda in the Foni Jarol constituency and a project supervisor, stated that halting the project would adversely affect their economic activities.

“During the rainy season, many families depend on this project, and it has greatly improved our lives. Imagine earning D700 daily as a labourer,” he said. He urged the government to allow the project to proceed. “Through this project, we have established gardens, constructed houses, and paid school fees for our children,” he added.

Meanwhile, Edrissa Njie of Katamina village and Babucarr Fofana of Jarra Sankuya expressed similar sentiments regarding the project’s impact on their communities. “In Jarra Sankuya, we managed to raise D1.2 million from this project in just one year. We built our women’s garden and even maintained our road. Some individuals constructed houses and started small businesses. Every day of work means payment, and if this stops, we will suffer as we lack formal employment,” Mr. Fofana lamented.

Mariama Sora, another direct beneficiary of the project, expressed her dismay upon learning of the project’s suspension. “I had planned to build my house this year after saving some money from this project. Now that it’s halted, I won’t be able to finish my house. This is disappointing, and we are urging the government to let the project continue,” she pleaded.

The Gambia Mangrove Redd+ project, which aims to restore biodiversity and protect the environment, is facing serious challenges following allegations of fund mismanagement and threats of ministry takeover.

However, an audit by donors (Orsted) found no evidence of wrongdoing, and in a publication last month, Orsted stated they were satisfied with the project’s results.