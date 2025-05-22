Gambia Mangrove Redd+ Project Suspended as Environment Ministry Allegedly Threatens Takeover

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

A major mangrove plantation initiative aimed at restoring the mangrove ecosystem throughout the country is encountering significant difficulties as the Ministry of Environment allegedly threatened to take control, leading to the immediate halt of funding and activities related to mangrove planting while donors travel to Banjul for discussions.

This initiative, part of the Gambia Mangrove Redd+ project funded by Orsted, a donor from Dennis, is being executed in over 134 wetland communities and is thought to be generating job opportunities for local residents.

Officials state that the Ministry of Environment is accusing the project leaders of misusing funds, a claim that the project donors have denied, saying they are “satisfied with how the funds are utilised” according to their internal audit reports.

“We have no reason to believe that the project officials have misused the funds because we are pleased with the results. That’s why we are here to see. I’m very impressed,” remarked Thomas Lyse, Vice President of Orsted.

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Environment has reportedly requested an audit of the project, which is currently underway.

“The ministry has no authority over this project and simply wants to take it from us. The project is clear that funds cannot be sent to the Ministry or any government account because that’s not how the donors operate,” stated one project official.

The Fatu Network was also informed about a meeting between the Ministry of Environment, project officials, and donors that concluded in an “embarrassing manner,” as the minister allegedly “threatened” officials with the power to cancel the project.

Local beneficiaries have also expressed concerns about losing income if the Ministry of Environment assumes control of the project, citing its direct impact on their livelihoods.

“If the government takes over this project, it means we locals will not gain anything,” said Sadjo Ceesay, a resident of Kiang Keneba, adding that during the mangrove planting, they earn over seven hundred dalasi (D700) per day.

“With this project, some families can feed themselves and pay for their children’s education,” he continued.

Mariama Sora, a resident of Jarra Sankuya, has also urged the government to allow the project to continue under the Gambia Mangrove Redd+ initiative, noting that if the government takes over, local communities will likely not benefit.

“We will lose income if the government takes over the project because we know how the government operates. Here, we get paid for each mangrove planted, and we use that money to cover our expenses,” she added.

Attempts to contact the Ministry of Environment for comments have been unsuccessful.