Saturday, May 17, 2025

Gambia Intercepts Over 178 Irregular Migrants in Banjul and Janje Operations

By Michaella Faith Wright

According to Inspector Sulayman Sambou, Deputy PRO of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID), over 178 irregular migrants were intercepted in two separate operations in Banjul and Janje this May.

Inspector Sulayman Sambou, deputy public relations officer of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID), confirmed that the department, working with national and international partners, intercepted more than 178 migrants in two major operations this month.
The first interception occurred on May 15, 2025, in Banjul.

It was carried out by the Gambian Navy, where about 100 migrants were apprehended. Among them were 31 Senegalese, 21 Guineans from Conakry, one Cameroonian, one Ghanaian, and one Sierra Leonean. A total of 90 males were intercepted, along with one male and one female minor. The group was reportedly heading to Mauritania when their vessel lost control. Two suspected smugglers—Alhaji and Bob—are currently at large.

The second operation was carried out in Janje, where 78 migrants were intercepted. The group included 31 Senegalese and seven Guineans. There were nine females in the group, including one female and one male minor. Two individuals identified as possible smugglers—Ebrima and Buba Serahule—have also fled.

“This is a frequent situation as many migrants use The Gambia as a transit point,” said Inspector Sambou. He acknowledged the support of key partners, including the Red Cross, COP Gambia (funded by the EU), the Spanish National Police, Guardia Civil, and national bodies such as the Police, SIS, and Navy.

Sambou emphasised that protecting lives is a top priority. “We provide psychological support and ensure a safe space for all migrants,” he said, urging collective efforts to end The Gambia’s use as a migration route.

