Gambia Doesn’t Necessarily Need IMF, World Bank, or Islamic Bank for Sustainability – PAP Leader

- Advertisement -

Written by: Dawda Baldeh

In a recent exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, Ebrima Tabora Manneh, leader of the opposition People’s Alliance Party (PAP), asserted that The Gambia does not necessarily need financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), or the Islamic Development Bank to achieve sustainability.

- Advertisement -

Speaking exclusively to The Fatu Network, Mr. Manneh emphasised that the country has the potential for self-sufficiency and economic growth through effective leadership and local empowerment.

Manneh highlighted the economic struggles faced by the average Gambian, stating, “What people are earning in this country is very small. The average Gambian is not making enough money to sustain them for even a week.”

He noted that this economic hardship often leads to creative, but sometimes unethical, survival strategies, such as accepting small bribes.

He criticised the current leadership, claiming, “Gambia is not a poor country, but we have poor leadership.” According to him, the country suffers from significant financial leakages in the public sector, with millions of dalasis being siphoned off regularly.

- Advertisement -

He argued that if these leakages were properly managed, it would lead to better salaries and the creation of meaningful employment opportunities.

Manneh called for Gambians to take ownership of their country and its economic future. He proposed that certain businesses should be exclusively operated by Gambians, with non-Gambians required to partner with local citizens. “Gambians must be the dominant players in our businesses,” he stated.

He outlined a vision for empowering Gambians in various sectors, including agriculture, construction, and business, by providing modern farming equipment and promoting local production. “We want a farming system that will bring about enough money to farmers so that they can be financially independent,” he said.

The PAP leader also emphasised the importance of transforming raw materials into finished products, advocating for the establishment of factories and support systems for local farmers and businesses.

- Advertisement -

He expressed confidence in the untapped resources and talents within the country, stating that with proper support, The Gambia could become self-sufficient not only in food, but also in various resources needed for development.

Manneh drew parallels with successful economies, stating, “Europe has done it, Asians have done it, the Chinese have done it — we can do it.”

He proposed that with the right support, The Gambia could foster local businesses capable of generating significant wealth and employment opportunities.

He envisioned a future where, under a PAP-led government, the country could see the emergence of multiple Gambian millionaires, which would lead to increased investment in the local economy and improvements in social services. “If we support people who have the capacity but lack resources, their businesses will grow,” he noted.

Manneh criticised the current practice of contracting foreign companies for infrastructure projects, suggesting that local businesses could be equipped to handle such tasks, thereby keeping profits within the country and creating jobs.

On the issue of food security, he questioned why Gambians are not involved in importing essential goods like rice, sugar, and flour, stressing the need to empower local entrepreneurs to fill these gaps.

He cited successful companies in Japan and South Korea that grew into global brands with government support, illustrating the potential for Gambian businesses to achieve similar success with the right backing.

In conclusion, Manneh’s vision for The Gambia focuses on self-reliance, local empowerment, and responsible leadership, believing that the nation has the potential to thrive without heavy reliance on international financial institutions.