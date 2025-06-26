Gambia College Students Demand Reliable Internet or Refund of Mandatory ICT Fee

- Advertisement -

Written by: Dawda Baldeh

Scores of students at The Gambia College are demanding improved internet services or the complete removal of the mandatory D1,000 annual internet fee. Fatima Jabbie, a second-year student at the college, is among those affected by the persistent poor connectivity.

“This year, I decided not to pay, but our student executives said if I don’t, I won’t be cleared by the accounts office or allowed to register my courses,” she said. “It’s unfair to pay D1,000 for nothing, because the purpose of the payment is not being fulfilled.”

Students say the network is so poor that they even struggle to send basic text messages. Bubacarr Jarju, another student, lamented the ongoing frustration they endure on campus due to the unreliable internet. “We are using our personal data to do research. The Wi-Fi connections on campus are poor,” he told The Fatu Network. Like many others, Jarju said the internet cannot adequately serve the college’s student population. “If the school cannot provide us with reliable internet, they should remove the fee so we can buy our own data. It’s not about the amount—it’s the lack of service,” he emphasized.

Despite the seemingly small amount, Mr. Jarju said the school administration does not understand how difficult it is for some students to come up with D1,000. “The administration is only interested in students paying the fee, but not in the service students receive after paying,” he alleged. “Sometimes, students have to leave their classrooms to find internet access elsewhere just to submit their work or conduct research.”

This medium understands that the annual ICT fee is intended to cover internet access and the student portal. However, many students remain frustrated by the consistently poor service. The Gambia College has an estimated enrollment of over 11,000 students across its campuses, meaning that for every 1,000 students, the school collects D1 million in ICT fees. With such a large student base, students argue there is no excuse for the lack of reliable internet service.

Babucarr Gassama, a former student union executive, clarified that their concerns are not about the fee itself. “We are disappointed that the service we’re receiving does not reflect the value of the payment. Students deserve a reliable and strong internet connection to support their academic needs, especially in an age where online research, virtual learning, and access to educational resources are essential,” he said.

Students are now urging the college administration to address the issue and take immediate steps to improve internet infrastructure. Efforts to reach the school administration and the student union for comment were unsuccessful at the time of this report.