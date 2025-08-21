Gambia Armed Forces Dismiss Seven Officers Over Serious Misconduct

- Advertisement -

Written by: Seringe ST Touray

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed seven personnel following an internal investigation that uncovered serious breaches of discipline, integrity, and national security obligations.

- Advertisement -

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 19, the military confirmed that the officers were removed with immediate effect for conduct deemed “prejudicial to good order and discipline,” in violation of the Gambia Armed Forces Act.

The decision stemmed from a probe into the interception of two private speedboats and a yacht in May and June this year. Investigators uncovered evidence of organised misconduct within the navy, implicating the dismissed personnel in unauthorised boat launches, suspicious communications, and coordinated movements linked to a clandestine network operating under the name Altima Sea Sport Limited.

Findings also revealed that the officers received cash inducements and other benefits, including rams for the Tobaski feast, in exchange for betraying their sworn duties.

Those dismissed include Lieutenant (N) Abba Nyassi, Fleet Chief Petty Officer (FCPO) Musa Dampha, Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) Ismaila Jobe, Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Musa Jammeh, Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Alagie Secka, Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Ebou Marong and Seaman Class (LS) Lamin DK Sanneh.

- Advertisement -

According to the Armed Forces, their actions were deliberate, coordinated, and “undermined public trust and the integrity of the service.” The statement emphasised that “this decisive action underscores the GAF’s unwavering commitment to upholding discipline, maintaining professional standards, and safeguarding the integrity of the institution.”

Military spokesperson Captain Kemo Kanuteh, who signed the release, reassured the public that the army remains firmly committed to protecting the sovereignty of the nation and would not tolerate corruption, collusion, or betrayal of its core values.