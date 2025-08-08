Gambia Armed Forces Condemns Vulture Killings, Confirms Arrest of Lance Corporal

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has condemned the killing of vultures in Bwiam and confirmed that one of its personnel, Lance Corporal Jallow Alieu, is in custody over the incident. He is being held by the Military Police, while a civilian co-suspect, Ebrima Khan, is in police custody. Both men are accused of killing vultures and possessing their heads for alleged ritual purposes.

The development follows a public statement issued on Wednesday, August 7th, by the West African Bird Study Association (WABSA), which reported that two individuals were arrested by the Bwiam community and handed over to the police along with a large number of vulture heads. WABSA commended the community for its swift action and called on other communities to remain alert.

“The community is taking action to protect the vultures and prevent illegal activities threatening these important scavengers and their ecological role,” WABSA said.

In response to the WABSA announcement, The Fatu Network contacted Police spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, who confirmed: “I can confirm that the police have two in custody in relation to the above.”

On Thursday, August 8, GAF issued its own statement, confirming that one of the arrested individuals is a soldier. “According to initial reports, Lance Corporal Jallow and Mr. Khan were allegedly involved in hunting vultures to use their heads for ritual purposes,” the military said. “This act is not only unlawful but also goes against The Gambia Armed Forces’ values, professional standards, and commitment to environmental protection and biodiversity conservation.”

In a strongly worded response, GAF said it “unequivocally condemns this ungodly act and disassociates the Gambia Armed Forces from such behaviour.”

Captain Kemo Kanuteh, Acting Public Relations Officer of the Armed Forces, said: “The killing of vultures violates the Wildlife Conservation Act and Animal Welfare Law of The Gambia and several International Laws and Protocols protecting wildlife. Thus, the GAF has zero tolerance for actions that violate these laws and harm the country’s wildlife and endangered species.”

An in-depth investigation is now underway, and GAF stated that both suspects will face appropriate disciplinary and legal action under military regulations and national laws.

The arrests come amid renewed public concern over a disturbing pattern of vulture killings in The Gambia. On July 29, at least 44 hooded vultures were found decapitated in Burufut, near the Titintu area. A few weeks earlier, more than 11 headless vultures were discovered in Bonto Kuta. In 2020, a similar case was reported in Gunjur, where 35 vultures were found decapitated near an abattoir.

Environmental experts warn that the killings are often linked to the use of vulture parts in traditional medicine and spiritual practices. The hooded vulture (Necrosyrtes monachus), one of the species most commonly targeted, is listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Its continued decline poses a serious public health risk, as vultures serve a vital ecological role in disposing of carcasses and preventing the spread of disease.

WABSA and other environmental groups have long urged communities and authorities to report suspicious activity and help protect the country’s remaining vulture population. The organisation praised the people of Bwiam for cooperating with law enforcement in this case.

The Gambia Armed Forces concluded its statement by reaffirming its commitment to environmental stewardship. “The GAF remains committed to working closely with government institutions, environmental agencies, and the public to ensure the protection of wildlife and natural resources across the country,” it said.

No formal charges have been announced yet, but investigations are ongoing.