Gambia and Senegal Mark Gamou as Muslims Gather for Mawlid

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Muslims across The Gambia are observing Gamou with Qur’an recitations, zikr and gatherings in Banjul, Serrekunda, Brikama and other towns. The main religious programmes take place tonight, in line with the wider Muslim world, while the government has declared Friday, September 5th a public holiday to allow people to rest and gather with their communities.

In Senegal, the two main centres of the commemoration are Tivaouane and Kaolack, with programmes culminating tonight. In Tivaouane, attention is on the Great Mosque, whose official opening is still eagerly awaited, while Medina Baye in Kaolack continues to welcome followers from across West Africa and the wider Muslim world.

Across both countries and beyond, the annual commemoration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is locally referred to as Gamou and widely known in the Muslim world as the Mawlid.

