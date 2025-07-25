GALA Accuses Gambia Football Federation of Corruption and Project Failures in Formal Petition

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Gambia Against Looted Assets (GALA) has filed a formal petition with the National Sports Council, alleging widespread corruption, mismanagement, and a failure to deliver on key infrastructure projects by the Gambia Football Federation (GFF). The petition, dated July 23, 2025, outlines what GALA describes as a pattern of “neglect, opacity, and unaccountable leadership” that has undermined the development of Gambian football over the past decade.

“We are writing to bring to your attention the reasons behind our crusade against the Gambia Football Federation,” the group states in the letter. “As ardent supporters and advocates for fair play and transparency in sports, we have noticed several concerning issues.”

GALA accuses the GFF of receiving approximately $11 million from FIFA and CAF between 2014 and 2024, yet failing to provide a transparent account of how these funds were used. “Despite these substantial funds, there is a lack of accountability and transparency in the utilisation of these resources,” the group asserts. “Many of these projects remain incomplete, and contractors are rarely held accountable or taken to court for breaching contracts.”

The petition singles out a number of infrastructure projects which GALA claims were either abandoned or poorly executed:

Jarra Soma Project : GALA says the site lacks basic amenities like seating benches, dressing rooms, and pavilions, despite funding reportedly earmarked since 2015.

Gunjur Project : Initiated in 2018, the project is described as “unfinished and unusable,” disappointing local players and fans.

Bakau Project : Although a perimeter fence was completed, GALA states that the pavilion is unfinished, and the grass pitch is maintained by the diaspora rather than the GFF. The lack of water and electricity is also highlighted.

Banjul Project : GALA reports that while the fence is in place, the artificial turf is “unplayable,” and the floodlights have remained non-functional due to what it claims were “sub-standard products.”

Serrekunda West Project : GALA describes this as "one of the worst projects ever undertaken by the GFF," noting that only industrial lights were installed—unsuitable for football.

Serrekunda East Project : The group states that only floodlights were installed and never used, while the rest of the upgrades were funded locally through ticket sales and sponsors.

Manjai Project : Reportedly left in a dilapidated state.

Brikama Project : GALA alleges poor quality of floodlights, dressing rooms, pavilion, and toilets, with only the artificial pitch completed.

Busumbala Project : Referred to as an “elephant project,” the site is said to have seen no improvements in over six years and remains overgrown.

Goal Project / National Technical Training Center (NTTC) : The petition raises concerns about a D44 million renovation and questions the continued role of GFF 1st Vice President Bakary K. Jammeh as project manager, calling it a “conflict of interest.”

Biri Biri Football Project: GALA claims no improvements have been made to the pitch or pavilion since funding was reportedly allocated.

Beyond infrastructure, GALA alleges that funds allocated to clubs, referees, and associations are often misused or withheld. “League winners, both male and female, struggle to receive their payments,” the group notes, and “clubs’ transport refunds go unpaid, leading to the demise of many rural clubs.”

The petition also references a 2020 COVID-19 relief fund of $1.5 million from FIFA, claiming that “these funds were misappropriated” and offered “little benefit” to intended recipients. Similarly, referees are said to be entitled to $50,000 in annual support but face “difficulties in receiving their payments,” despite deductions being made for a Referees’ Welfare Committee.

In the case of women’s football, GALA claims that the GFF only organises programmes “under FIFA pressure” and that the $500,000 COVID-19 relief funds earmarked for women’s football in 2020 brought “no tangible benefits.” It also alleges that the Women’s Football Association receives $125,000 per year from FIFA, yet “female football remains neglected and demoralised.”

Other associations, including the Coaches Association, Players Association, and Schools Football Association, are also reportedly suffering from underfunding and exclusion. According to GALA, the Players Association was marginalised after the 2022 GFF elections, while the Schools Football Association has not held any competitions since 2021.

Regarding the national team, GALA questions the GFF’s claim of sole responsibility, stating: “The GFF’s claim of exclusive support is contradicted by the significant backing provided by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Gambian Government since 2017.”

The petition also notes that the GFF president receives a $20,000 yearly allowance from CAF and claims that CAF also provides $300,000 annually for infrastructure development. GALA suggests that funds intended for local reinvestment following The Gambia’s participation in AFCON tournaments have not been properly accounted for.

Crucially, the petition raises the issue of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between the GFF and mini stadium custodians. GALA insists that the GFF does not own these stadiums and only accesses FIFA funds through partnerships, which “must be publicly clarified.”

“When the GFF requests funds from FIFA, it does so on behalf of the country, not individual representatives,” GALA writes. “As such, there should be no exceptions for the GFF in terms of being held accountable for the proper management of funds designated for the benefit of the people of The Gambia.”

GALA concludes by calling for an urgent and transparent investigation into the GFF: “We respectfully request a thorough investigation into GFF based on the concerns raised above… within a timeframe of two (2) months effective today.”

The petition was copied to the National Assembly Select Committee on Sports, the Clerk of the National Assembly, FIFA, CAF, the Minister of Youth and Sports, the Office of the Inspector General of Police, and the GFF.