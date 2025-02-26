GACH Rolls Out D9M Ramadan Food Package

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

As Muslims around the world prepare for the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Abubakarr Jawara Foundation, led by its founder and CEO of GACH Global Company, Dr. Abubakarr Jawara, has launched its annual Ramadan food package.

- Advertisement -

Valued at D9.6 million, this year’s food package is designed to support underprivileged families throughout The Gambia.

The package includes 7,000 bags of rice and 2,000 bags of sugar.

The initiative aims to ease poverty and foster community solidarity during the sacred month of Ramadan.

Yusuf Jawara, the elder brother of GACH CEO Abubakarr Jawara, also commended his brother’s humanitarian efforts, emphasizing their significance in promoting Islamic values and alleviating hunger in the community.

- Advertisement -

Other speakers at the launch event included Imam Abdoulie Fatty and Imam Chebo Cham, who both praised Mr. Jawara for his generosity and offered prayers for his well-being.

They underscored that this contribution would greatly benefit families in need during Ramadan.