Frustrated but Hopeful: UK Visitor Criticizes Tourism Charges, Hospitality Woes in Gambia

By Michaella Wright

British national Mark Butterworth, a longtime admirer of The Gambia, has voiced concerns over deteriorating hospitality services and increasing travel costs, warning that the country risks losing loyal visitors due to what he describes as “exploitative treatment.”

Mark Butterworth, a seasoned traveller who has made annual visits to The Gambia for years, says rising frustrations are now testing his deep love for the country. In an interview, Butterworth described how the friendliness of Gambians, the relaxed lifestyle, and the beauty of the land once made him feel at home, so much so that he built a residence and offered part of his land for community farming.

However, recent experiences have left him disheartened. “The reception isn’t as it once was,” he remarked. “The service at the airport has become unreliable, and some staff members appear uninterested or unfriendly.” He expressed outrage over the nearly $60 he was charged in unexplained airport taxes and fees when departing the country.

“I felt exploited for being a regular visitor,” he said, adding that for a family of five, the additional travel cost can total up to £160—money that could deter repeat tourists.

Butterworth also faced issues upon arrival. “I was told to pay a Serco entry fee, but when I attempted to use my card as instructed online, I was told the machine wasn’t working.

When I refused to go to a cash machine, my passport was confiscated,” he recounted.

Despite these setbacks, Butterworth remains cautiously optimistic. “I still believe in The Gambia’s potential,” he said, but warned that excessive taxation and poor customer service could drive loyal visitors elsewhere.