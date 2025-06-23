From Struggle to Survival: How Aid is Helping Upper Nuimi Farmers Reclaim Their Livelihoods

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

For years, local farmers in Upper Nuimi have grappled with poor harvests, erratic rainfall, and a chronic lack of farming materials—challenges that threaten their livelihoods and food security. However, a recent intervention by ActionAid The Gambia is beginning to alleviate some of that burden.

On Saturday, June 21, ActionAid The Gambia provided a package of support to struggling farmers, including farming tools, fishing gear, seedlings, and a cash donation. The initiative aims to enhance household food production and strengthen resilience among vulnerable families in the area.

One of the beneficiaries, Binta Magasa from Malick Nana, is the primary breadwinner for a household of 15 children and a disabled husband. For the past three to four years, she has struggled with poor harvests that have left her family barely scraping by. But she says ActionAid’s support has made a real difference.

“Last year, I received D33,000, and that changed everything. I was able to invest in my farm and meet some of my family’s basic needs because I got a bumper harvest of about 15 tons, and this support is paving the way for me to become economically independent, as I never requested for any form of support even from my family members,” Binta shared.

Mamadi Jobe, a physically challenged resident of Sami Tenda, also welcomed the support. As a fisherman with limited fishing gear, Mamadi said he lost hope as his disability made labour-intensive work difficult and his income dwindled due to the lack of proper fishing equipment.

“I have a fishing boat, but without a standard net, I couldn’t make a living from it. Now, with this intervention, I can get back to work, go deep-sea fishing to make a big catch. This will definitely boost my income,” he said.

Another farmer who benefited from the program noted that the absence of tools and inputs had limited him to subsistence farming. With the help, he now plans to expand his farm, aiming for increased yields and financial stability.

“Since I came back from my Quranic memorisation centre, I was using a spade to embark on a small medium farming and at some point, I gave up for it was not sustainable, but with this intervention, it will improve livelihood”. He states

Regional Agricultural Director Karamo Minteh explained that erratic rainfall has led to poor harvests, resulting in a high demand for seedlings this year. He encouraged beneficiaries to make good use of the support provided, noting that ActionAid’s assistance is aimed at complementing the government’s push toward achieving food self-sufficiency.

“From the government and Action Aid, our aim is to improve the agricultural sector, support livelihoods, create a sustainable economy, and usher in development as farming is a growing industry,” he stated.

As the effects of climate change and economic hardship continue to affect rural communities across The Gambia, such targeted interventions offer a lifeline. For many in Upper Nuimi, the support from ActionAid is more than aid, it’s a chance to rebuild their lives and hope for a better harvest.