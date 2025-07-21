From Rural Roots to Robotics Champions: How Kawsu Jabbi is Transforming STEM Education in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

In the heart of The Gambia, a quiet revolution is underway, one powered by passion, innovation, and children. At the heart of this transformation is Kawsu Jabbi, a man on a mission to prove that talent knows no boundaries—only opportunity does. His foundation, Kids in Technology, is turning rural Gambian students into tech pioneers, one robot at a time.

“The inspiration came from a deep passion for challenging young minds in computer programming and robotics,” says Jabbi. “I believe children, with the right tools and mentorship, can build incredible things.”

Founded in 2015 and formally registered in 2019, Kids in Technology started with limited resources but boundless belief. With no proper space or consistent funding, Jabbi and his team improvised with local materials and sheer dedication. Their resilience paid off —winning first place at the Star League Robotics Competition in both 2022 and 2025, bringing home major trophies that placed The Gambia on the global tech map.

“Talent exists everywhere, but opportunity does not,” Jabbi explains. Through their STEM in Schools program, the organisation reaches underserved areas, identifies curious learners, and nurtures them into tech innovators. Some, who had never seen a computer before, now build robots and win international awards.

Beyond competitions, their impact is visible in real-life solutions like smart sticks for the visually impaired and automated irrigation systems.

Currently, Jabbi’s team is expanding mobile STEM labs, producing low-cost robotics kits, and strengthening mentorship programs. While not yet realised, they also hope to collaborate with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to scale teacher training and digital literacy nationwide.

“Our journey is just beginning,” he says. “We’re not just building tech skills—we’re building changemakers.”