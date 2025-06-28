From Risk to Readiness: NDMA Empowers Riverbelt Communities to Hold Back the Floods

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

As climate change continues to drive erratic weather and rising waters, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) is stepping up efforts to protect vulnerable communities. On Friday, 27th June 2025, the agency launched a three-day capacity-building workshop for volunteers living along the river belt, focusing on sensitization around flood barriers and disaster preparedness.

Held in partnership with the GREAT Institute and supported by the British High Commission, the training is part of a wider project aimed at “Building resilience to climate shocks to reduce internal and irregular migration in The Gambia,” funded to the tune of £150,000.

Delivering the keynote address, NDMA Executive Director Sanna Dahaba emphasized the growing urgency of proactive disaster risk reduction in the face of worsening climate conditions.

“As climate change accelerates and weather patterns grow more unpredictable, the need for preparation has never been more urgent,” Dahaba said. “River rise floods are not just natural events; they are sometimes human-triggered by our own lack of readiness. They destroy farmland, damage homes, displace families, and disrupt livelihoods. But we are not powerless,” he stated.

He highlighted flood barriers as one of the most effective defenses against rising river waters.

“These structures, whether permanent or temporary, act as shields, holding back waters that would otherwise engulf our streets, homes, and hotels. But a flood barrier is only as strong as the community that understands and supports it. Everyone, from children to the elderly, must know how they work, why they matter, and how to act when flood warnings are issued,” he outlined.

Dahaba also raised concerns about climate-induced migration, warning that environmental threats are becoming a major driver of displacement along riverine communities. He urged continuous sensitization efforts, stressing that building resilience goes beyond one-off workshops.

“Awareness is not a one-time event. It’s a continuous process of engagement, trust-building, and shared responsibility. Let us build not just barriers against floods, but bridges of understanding and cooperation,” Dahaba stressed.

The training drew volunteers from flood-prone communities across the river belt, equipping them with practical knowledge and tools to better respond to emergencies.

Olly Touray, a community worker and participant, said the sessions would improve her outreach work.

“The knowledge gained will help me educate others on flood prevention and make our communities safer,” she stated.

Abdoulie Boto Gaye, chairperson of the Sanyang Village Development Committee and managing director of Sanyang Ecotourism Camp, described the training as timely and impactful. He pledged to organize a step-down training in his community in partnership with the NDMA.

“Our Village Development Committee (VDC) will partner with the National Disaster Management Agency to carry out community sensitization at the grassroots level. We plan to hold these sessions at the community ground, where their presence will add great value. With this collaboration, we aim to reach all 14,000 residents of Kombo Sanyang so that everyone is informed, aware, and prepared,” he outlined.

As The Gambia braces for the rainy season, the NDMA’s message is clear: preparedness starts with people. And when communities are informed, equipped, and engaged, they don’t just survive disasters—they help prevent them.