From Gunjur to Knoxville: Alhassan Darboe Nominated for Black EXCEL-ence Award

By: Alieu Jallow

Alhassan “Alex” Darboe, a Gambian-born real estate entrepreneur and community advocate, has been nominated for the prestigious Black EXCEL-ence Award. The award, part of the 2nd Annual Black EXCEL-ence Summit, honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the Black community through leadership, service, and positive impact.

Darboe, originally from Gunjur in The Gambia, moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, over fifteen years ago as an international student. Since then, he has become a prominent figure in the local real estate industry. But his influence goes beyond property sales. Through philanthropy and mentorship, he has empowered countless young people in both Africa and the U.S., with a strong focus on entrepreneurship and building generational wealth through real estate.

This year’s summit theme, “Legacy, Leadership, and Leverage,” highlights individuals who are not only making a difference in their communities but also creating opportunities for others. While only one nominee will ultimately receive the award, Darboe’s selection as a finalist is already a meaningful acknowledgment of his legacy and influence.

According to the organizers, Darboe was nominated because his “leadership, commitment, and impact exemplify the very spirit of this honor.” From mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs to giving back to his hometown, his story embodies the kind of excellence the summit aims to celebrate.

In a message of gratitude, Darboe expressed how much the recognition means to him—not just for what it represents, but for the people who made it possible.

“To all of you who took the time to nominate me: thank you. Your belief in me is a reminder that I do not stand here alone. To my incredible clients, both past and present, thank you for trusting me and choosing my business to guide you through one of the most important journeys of your lives. Your support fuels everything I do. This nomination is not just a personal milestone—it’s a collective one. And for that, I am sincerely and deeply grateful.”

Nominees and their families have been invited to attend the summit, which promises not only a celebration of achievement but also an opportunity to connect and be inspired by fellow changemakers.