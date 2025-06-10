From Gambian Dreams to Wolves Academy: The Inspiring Growth of Omar Hamza Touray

- Advertisement -

At just eight years old, Omar Hamza Touray has already achieved what many young footballers can only dream of. The English-born Gambian striker recently signed his first full academy contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers, marking a significant milestone in what promises to be an extraordinary career.

Omar’s football story started early. According to his father, Baboucarr Touray, the signs were unmistakable from the moment his son first kicked a ball at age four when he joined Vision Academy in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

“Omar’s football journey began when he was very young, around the age of 4 when he joined our local academy in Nuneaton, Warwickshire called Vision Academy. It was a combination of his natural talent and his own enthusiasm for the game. From the moment he kicked his first ball, it was clear he had a special affinity for football. The early signs were unmistakable: he had incredible footwork, a knack for dribbling, and an instinct for positioning himself well on the field. He would spend hours playing with his brother in the garden, practicing his skills, and even watching matches on TV with me. As he grew older, his dedication became more evident. He would train consistently, eager to improve, and often sought feedback from me or his coaches. His ability to read the game and make quick decisions set him apart, and it became clear that pursuing football was not just a hobby for him, but a potential path to something greater.”

Those backyard sessions quickly revealed Omar’s natural talent and unwavering dedication. His progression through Wolves’ system has been remarkable. In July 2024, at just seven years old, he signed a pre-academy contract with the Premier League club, choosing Wolves despite interest from several other clubs. After three exceptional seasons in the pre-academy, May 2025 brought the ultimate reward: his first full academy contract.

The signing ceremony at Molineux was a special moment, with Omar being introduced to fans during the Wolves vs Brighton match and posing alongside Yankuba Minteh, the 20-year-old Brighton winger who represents Gambia internationally. Omar’s mother, Amie Sohna, was present at the ceremony, along with his grandparents, Kebba S. Touray and Fatou Njie Touray. The young striker has also received encouragement from notable players including first-team defender Nelson Semedo, Minteh, Juwara, and Mustapha Carayol—recognition that speaks volumes about the impression he’s already made.

Behind Omar’s success lies a carefully structured support system. His mother plays a crucial role in maintaining balance.

“Omar’s mum is very strict when it comes to his education & religious studies. She helps in that aspect by creating a structure that allocates enough time for academics, religious studies and football.”

This holistic approach ensures that while Omar pursues his football dreams, he remains grounded in his education and personal development—a balance that many young athletes struggle to achieve.

When asked what he would tell other kids back home in Gambia who love football, Omar’s response reveals wisdom beyond his years:

“I would tell them to believe in themselves and never give up on their dreams, no matter how difficult things might seem. Football is not just a game; it’s a passion that can open doors to amazing opportunities. I’d encourage them to practice regularly, learn from their mistakes, and stay focused on their goals. Surrounding themselves with supportive friends and coaches can make a big difference too. Most importantly, I’d remind them to enjoy the journey and have fun while playing, because that joy is what keeps the dream alive!”

For Baboucarr, watching his son sign that full academy contract in May 2025 remains the proudest moment as a parent.

“Our proudest moment as parents is when Omar finally signed his full academy contract in May 2025. Knowing how hard he has worked over the years to get rewarded with a contract was an amazing feeling.”

Omar’s journey also reflects a broader shift in attitudes toward football in Gambia. Baboucarr attributes this change to several factors, particularly the rise of Gambian footballers making their mark in international leagues.

“The changing attitudes of parents in Gambia towards their children’s pursuit of football can be attributed to several factors: I think the main factor is the rise of Gambian footballers making their mark in international leagues or tournaments can inspire parents. Successful athletes serve as role models, demonstrating that a career in football can lead to opportunities. Second, the Increased in awareness by media coverage of football, including local and international competitions, highlights the potential of the sport. Parents are becoming more aware of the pathways available for young talents, such as scholarships and professional contracts. I am a living example. As a young talented footballer, I had the opportunity to join an academy in Holland when I was 12 or 13. Back then, there was a different perspective from Gambian parents to allow their child to go to a foreign land without them being there. My father at the time didn’t subscribe to the idea. Seeing my parents making the effort of traveling all the way from Gambia to come witness Omar’s signing clearly shows a great shift in their mindset towards sports especially football.”

At eight years old, Omar Hamza Touray is already being recognized as one of Wolves’ brightest prospects. His progression from a four-year-old with natural talent to a full academy player demonstrates not just individual brilliance, but the power of family support, structured development, and unwavering dedication.

As Omar continues his journey at Wolves, his story serves as inspiration for young footballers everywhere—particularly those back home in Gambia—showing that with belief, hard work, and the right support system, dreams can indeed become reality. His message rings true: the joy of playing should always remain at the heart of the journey, because that joy is what keeps dreams alive and makes the extraordinary possible.