From Dusty Streets in Nuimi Jinack Island to Serrekunda Market: Meet Max Sonko, an Emerging Entrepreneur

By: Dawda Baldeh

Born in Nuimi Jinack Island and raised in Kerr Mamma, Buba Sonko, widely known as Max Sonko, is an emerging young Gambian entrepreneur making a name for himself in the heart of Serrekunda market. From the dusty streets of Jinack, Max is steadily defying the odds to become one of the most talked-about young figures in the local fashion business. His growing customer base now spans both The Gambia and abroad, thanks to his focus on high-quality sneakers and fashion accessories, always with customer satisfaction in mind.

At a young age, Max memorised the Holy Qur’an before pursuing conventional education. He describes business as a path of self-empowerment and a tool for breaking the chains of poverty, something he takes seriously. “Every time I think about how to uplift myself and my family, I believe with business I can be sure and make a huge difference,” he said. He added, “For me, my customers are everything, and I want to make them feel the worth of their money in any business deal we do.”

The nickname Max was one he picked up in senior school, and it has since become part of his brand identity. Despite significant challenges, including financial losses and discouraging encounters, he has remained resolute. “Sometimes I will deliver clothes or shoes to some customers who will look at me like someone without a vision. Some even make me lose money, but that never discourages me from doing business,” he narrated. To him, business is a daily learning experience. “You have to learn every day as you interact and do business with different people,” he said.

Not all challenges come from customers. He revealed that even fellow business owners have tried to frustrate his efforts. “Some will just overcharge me when I want to buy stuff from them to resell. Others envy the name I am making for myself in the business,” he stated. Still, his customer base continues to grow rapidly, both at home and abroad, which he attributes to the trust and relationships he has built over time. “I build strong relationships with my customers, and that is why they trust me. Some will not even bargain. They just pay because they know the quality of the stuff I sell,” he noted.

Looking ahead, Max urged other young people to take bold steps towards self-reliance. “Leave your comfort zones,” he said. “Pursue business or any other work to make a living.”