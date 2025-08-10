From Carrying Loads in the Streets of Wassu to Building a Future: How Ebrima Ndow’s Life Changed After a Fatu Network Report

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

Just over two months ago, The Fatu Network met Ebrima Ndow, a young man from Ndoku Dawen who was born blind and survived by carrying loads for a fee in the streets. He lived in a small, unsecured thatched house, navigating the roads each day in a job he knew was risky and unsustainable. In Ebrima’s case, the lens of The Fatu Network turned what could have remained an unseen struggle in a remote village into a national call to action, transforming not only his life but also the way many think about disability, dignity, and opportunity.

On June 2, our reporter sat down with Ebrima. The interview, published the following day, told the story of a young man defying the odds in a society where people living with disabilities are often seen as destined for begging. In that conversation, Ebrima made a simple appeal: a secure cement house, a business to sustain himself, and a way to leave that work behind.

Since then, his life has taken a remarkable turn. Donations from The Fatu Network’s followers have helped make his dreams a reality. Ebrima now runs a small rice-selling business and also raises sheep for sale. On Thursday, August 12, our team returned to Ndoku Dawen to deliver part of the donations, including building materials to begin work on his new home.

Ebrima said he is no longer carrying loads for a fee in the streets, noting that the trade offers no real future, especially for someone in his condition. “Carrying loads is not anyone’s work, especially for someone like me, but since I met The Fatu Network I no longer depend on it for survival. I am very happy for the transformation and grateful to the followers of The Fatu Network who supported me, with special thanks to Mr. Gibril Mbowe. May Allah reward you abundantly with a long life and good health,” he said.

His mother, Haddy Ndow, shared her joy and disbelief, saying she never imagined such a change for her son. She spoke of the years she supported him despite his challenges and the hope this new chapter brings to their family. “I never thought of such a transformation in my son’s life. I believed his condition would remain the same, surviving on family support and carrying loads. I thank God for everyone who played a part in making this possible,” she said.

Ebrima’s uncle, who donated a plot of land for the housing project, praised his determination. His grandfather, Mod Gai, also expressed his gratitude, saying they were thankful to The Fatu Network for bringing Ebrima’s story from a remote corner of the country to a wider audience and for highlighting the lives of people with disabilities who are often overlooked. “We are happy his story was shared widely. There are many of his kind who need help but don’t receive it, so we thank the donors and pray the Almighty Allah rewards you,” they said.

Ebrima’s journey from vulnerability to self-reliance is a testament to the power and impact of storytelling. What began as a meeting on a June afternoon in Wassu has grown into a story of resilience, transformation, and hope for others living with disabilities across The Gambia.