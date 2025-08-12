From Brikama-ba to Casamance, Abdoulie Njie Powers Ahead in Electrical Engineering

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Born in Brikama-ba, a bustling community in rural Gambia, Abdoulie Njie was once known as a brilliant student who many thought would pursue higher education. Instead, he chose a different path, one that has transformed negative perceptions into positive results through his work in electrical installation.

- Advertisement -

Njie began his electrical installation career in 2013 as an apprentice under a local electrical engineer. “This is something I love since I was young,” he said, recalling how he used to balance repairing electrical appliances with schoolwork until his graduation in 2017. Transportation was a major challenge at the time, but he gradually overcame it. “We all cannot work in the office,” he explained. “I believe that skill is meant for the educated person who is intelligent.”

With his career gaining momentum, Njie’s reputation has spread across rural Gambia and into neighbouring communities in Casamance. Known for his commitment and quality work, he has inspired many of his growing list of customers. “The majority of the people I worked for don’t know me. I was recommended to them by other customers. When you do quality work for people it will boost you up. And I am proud to make my customers happy with quality work,” he said.

Currently, Njie employs more than five people and is optimistic about creating more jobs for aspiring electricians. “Even if you don’t become a millionaire, you will live a stable lifestyle if you have skills,” he noted, urging young people not to underestimate the value of learning a trade. Njie’s journey is a testament to hard work, dedication, and the role of skills in both personal and national development.