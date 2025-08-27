From Breakfast to Dreams of a Restaurant: Fatoumatta Ngum’s Journey in Farato

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Every morning in the bustling town of Farato, the aroma of hot bread and steaming tea drifts from a small roadside table where 22-year-old Fatoumatta Ngum has been serving breakfast for the past two years. What began as a simple hustle to earn a living has grown into both a passion and a dream that sustains her and her family.

“I love doing this business. I thank God because through it I can take care of myself and my family,” she said with a smile, arranging her trays for the morning rush.

Fatoumatta explained that her decision to venture into the breakfast trade was driven by her desire for independence. “I decided to do this business because I don’t want someone to give me money all the time. I don’t want to be a burden to anyone,” she emphasised.

Yet the journey has not been without challenges. The rainy season brings slow sales and long, difficult days. “If I don’t sell, I will not be happy,” she admitted. Still, she holds fast to her vision of expanding her modest business into a restaurant one day.

Beyond her personal goals, Fatoumatta sees her work as an example for other women in her community. “We have to tighten our belts as women and wake up. This generation demands hard work. We should not depend on people for our future. If you have your own business, it will help you, and no one will tell you what to do with it,” she advised.

For Fatoumatta, the breakfast table is more than food. It is a symbol of resilience, independence, and hope for a brighter future.