From Banjul to Berlin: Nyima Jadama Uses Media to Empower Women and Migrants

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Berlin-based TV presenter and media trainer Nyima Jadama is using her voice and platforms to amplify marginalized communities—from her native Gambia to Germany—through compelling storytelling, advocacy, and empowerment.

A Gambian-born journalist, speaker, and trainer, Jadama has become a prominent figure in Berlin’s media scene while staying rooted in her mission to drive social change. Speaking to The Fatu Network, she reflected on how her journey into media was fueled by a deep passion for storytelling and a commitment to giving voice to the voiceless.

“I’ve always believed that our stories matter—that representation is power,” she said. “Media is more than just information; it’s a tool for empowerment and transformation, especially for women, migrants, and young people.”

Jadama began her career as a journalist in The Gambia, where her work focused on truth-telling and women’s empowerment. Now based in Germany, she hosts Nyima’s Bantaba and the Unfiltered Podcast on ALEX Berlin (TV & Radio), where she leads open conversations on migration, integration, gender, and politics.

She is also the founder of the Bantaba Academy for Migrants and Refugees, a media literacy initiative helping newcomers in Berlin gain the skills and confidence to tell their own stories. “I launched the academy because I saw a gap—many migrants wanted to share their realities but lacked the tools to do so effectively,” Jadama explained.

Back home, Jadama leads the #YoMIL Project in The Gambia, training young women in media to challenge gender inequality. She also plays a key role in the Migrant Media Network Gambia, where she has led national campaigns on migration awareness and digital advocacy.

Jadama holds diplomas in Law and Cross Media Communication and is currently pursuing a degree in Media and Communication Management at Macromedia University in Berlin. “Everything I do is driven by purpose,” she said. “If I can use my voice to break barriers, so can you.”