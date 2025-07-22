From a Simple Dream to Reality: How Chef Ya Mai Carves Out a Niche in the Hospitality Sector

- Advertisement -

Written by: Dawda Baldeh

In a world where many showcase their culinary creations to attract customers, one young Gambian woman is quietly making her mark. Chef Ya Mai Sey, founder of Jarra’s Restaurant and Catering Services, is carving out a niche for herself in The Gambia’s hospitality sector. What began as a modest idea has now blossomed into a thriving business, celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

Ya Mai launched her business on July 28, 2015, at the age of 19, after earning a certificate from the Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute (GTHI). Following a brief stint working in hotels and restaurants, she took the leap to start her own venture in a small space in the capital, Banjul. “The start was challenging and felt impossible,” she reflected. “The area was extremely small. It was just a kitchen with no chairs or space for guests.”

Despite the cramped conditions, she remained committed to her vision. In 2017, she returned to GTHI to pursue a diploma and, by the end of that same year, expanded her space to include a dining area to accommodate her growing number of clients. “Eventually, I secured contracts with several government agencies and departments to provide them with food,” she shared with The Fatu Network.

Today, Ya Mai aspires to take her catering services to other parts of the country. “I aim to expand to other areas of the country. Our services are well-regarded, and we emphasize quality. We are among the top caterers in the nation,” she asserted confidently. Her journey is a powerful example of perseverance and resilience, inspiring others to chase their dreams regardless of the odds.

In 2019, Ya Mai and her team participated in the West Africa Chefs Competition, where she earned the title of Best Pastry Chef of the Year—a major milestone in her professional journey. Despite this recognition, she revealed that her age remains a barrier to securing larger contracts. “Sometimes people are willing to offer me substantial contracts, but when I inform them that I’m under 30, they seem to hesitate, doubting my ability to manage such contracts,” she explained. “This has posed a challenge for me, but I am determined to overcome it.”

Financial limitations have also been an obstacle. When large contracts come in, she sometimes has to outsource items she cannot afford to purchase outright. Nonetheless, her determination remains strong. She is currently preparing to compete in a chef competition later this year in Ghana, adding another milestone to her growing list of accomplishments.

With a staff of fifteen and ambitions to grow further, Chef Ya Mai’s story stands as a beacon of hope and motivation. Her success underscores the importance of belief, hard work, and community support in empowering young women to make meaningful contributions in their fields.