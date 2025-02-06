“From 90% to 73%”: Gambia’s Slow Battle Against Female Genital Mutilation Reveals Persistent Challenges

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambian Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare’s recent statement on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) highlights a concerning reality: despite over a decade of concentrated efforts, progress in eliminating the practice remains gradual. While any reduction is significant, the statistics reveal a stubborn persistence of this harmful tradition.

“We have registered a reduction of the FGM prevalence rate from 90% in 2009 to 76% in 2013 and further reduction to 73% currently,” the Minister reported, revealing that nearly three-quarters of the female population still faces this human rights violation. This represents just a 17% decrease over a 15-year period, averaging roughly 1% per year.

Despite the implementation of the Women’s Amendment Act in 2015, which explicitly criminalizes FGM, the practice continues to maintain a strong foothold in Gambian society. The Minister acknowledged ongoing resistance to change, noting that “We are happy that this law is maintained despite attempts for a pushback in 2023 and 2024,” suggesting active opposition to anti-FGM legislation.

The Minister emphasized that FGM remains “one of the most extreme violations of the rights of women and girls,” causing “lifelong physical, psychological, and emotional suffering.” Yet, deeply rooted cultural practices continue to challenge elimination efforts, particularly at the community level where the Minister admits “the real change happens.”

While the government celebrates the engagement of youth in anti-FGM advocacy and continues its community outreach programs, the slow rate of decline raises questions about the effectiveness of current strategies. The country’s commitment to eliminating FGM by 2030, in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals, appears increasingly ambitious given the current pace of change.

The Minister’s call for “collective efforts of all, with the active participation of communities, religious leaders, traditional leaders, teachers, health workers, and families” underscores the complexity of the challenge. However, with only a 3% reduction between 2013 and 2025, the battle against FGM in The Gambia appears to be facing significant cultural and social barriers that existing approaches have yet to effectively address.

Despite these challenges, the government maintains its commitment to elimination efforts, with the Minister asserting, “We have come a long way and will never relent, but rather we will consolidate on the gains registered and scale up our efforts.” However, the data suggests that without significant changes to current strategies, The Gambia’s goal of zero tolerance for FGM may remain elusive for generations to come.