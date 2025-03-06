Former Senegalese President Reportedly Unwelcome in Morocco

- Advertisement -

The Fatu Network Editorial

According to Cridem, a Mauritanian news website and media outlet, Morocco has reportedly informed former Senegalese President Macky Sall that he is no longer welcome in the kingdom and must leave the country.

This report, also cited by Senegalese news site Seneweb, claims a shift in relations as Senegalese authorities investigate corruption allegations. The Cridem article cites “well-informed sources” stating that Senegalese authorities reportedly communicated to Morocco through diplomatic channels about potential extradition requests.

Senegalese government spokesman Mahamadou Moustapha Ndiack Sarré has been quoted as saying the former president “cannot escape justice,” while Morocco has made no official statement on the matter. The former president has been residing in Morocco since leaving office.