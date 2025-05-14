Former BAC CEO Confirms Council Received Jammeh’s Tractors

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Former Brikama Area Council (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mamsait Jallow, has confirmed to The Fatu Network that the council received former President Yahya Jammeh’s tractors from the Janneh Commission on 26th February 2019.

Speaking exclusively to this medium via telephone, Jallow, who is now retired, stated that his office had received a correspondence from the Janneh Commission informing them of allegations concerning eight tractors intended for the council. “It is good that we put the records straight. We received tractors from the commission in 2018. The correspondence stated eight tractors, but we only received two that were functioning. The rest, we were told, were scraps,” he said.

Jallow added that the records related to this matter should still be in the council’s possession. However, he clarified that only two tractors were actually delivered to the council.

Responding to assertions made by the current chairman, Jallow stated, “The current chairman may not be aware of the issues surrounding the tractors, but those who were there are aware.”