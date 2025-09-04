Five Million Expected in Tivaouane as Tijaniyya Centre Marks Gamou

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The city of Tivaouane, a major centre of the Tijaniyya order in Senegal, is hosting some five million worshippers for this year’s Gamou, marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). On this main night of the celebration, the city’s usual population of just over 100,000 has swelled nearly fifty times as disciples of the Tijaniyya arrive from across Senegal and abroad.

Authorities have deployed 550 firefighters, reinforced police patrols and installed 30 motopumps to reduce the risk of flooding during the rainy season. According to Radio France Internationale (RFI), only 10 of the city’s 85 neighbourhoods are connected to proper drainage, leaving sanitation a major challenge. Religious leaders are pressing for lasting investment to modernise Tivaouane’s infrastructure ahead of future Gamou celebrations.