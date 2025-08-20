Five Jabang Drifters Sentenced to Prison and Heavy Fines

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Brusubi Magistrates’ Court has handed down tough sentences to five young men convicted for their involvement in a dangerous drifting incident along the Sukuta–Jabang Highway, following a high-profile crackdown by the Gambia Police Force.

In a statement on Wednesday, police spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo confirmed that the convicts — Momodou Martin Sanyang, Serigne Mass Gaye, Muhammed Bah, Ismaila Faal, and Samba Ceesay — received a mix of prison terms with hard labour and heavy fines.

Sanyang was fined D25,000 and sentenced to three years imprisonment, while Gaye was fined D1,000 and D25,000 across two counts and sentenced to three years and three months. Bah was fined D20,000 and D25,000, alongside prison terms of two and three years. Faal received two sentences totaling five years, with fines of D25,000 and D20,000, while Ceesay was fined D25,000 and sentenced to three years. Police noted that Sanyang and Gaye, both juveniles, will serve their terms at Jeshwang Prison.

The case stems from arrests earlier this month after videos of cars drifting recklessly in Jabang sparked public outrage and concern for road safety. Police described the outcome as a clear warning that reckless driving and drifting will be met with severe consequences in Gambian courts.