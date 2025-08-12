Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Five Dead, 29 Injured in Road Crash Near Saint-Louis, Senegal

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Five people were killed and 29 others injured on Monday evening in a collision near the Gandon power plant, located just outside Saint-Louis in northern Senegal.

The accident happened on the main road linking Saint-Louis to the town of Rao and involved a Tata bus travelling from Rao and a Ndiaga Ndiaye public transport vehicle coming from Saint-Louis. Authorities said 22 of the injured were in serious condition while seven sustained minor injuries, bringing the total number of casualties to 34.

The crash occurred during heightened travel for the Magal pilgrimage, prompting officials to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly during the rainy season when road conditions worsen.

