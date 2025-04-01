Fire at Serrekunda Sandika Market Caused by Electrical Spark?

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

A fire erupted at the Serrekunda Sandika Market in The Gambia early Sunday morning, affecting several local vendor sheds. According to officials, the blaze began around 2:30 a.m. and was brought under control by emergency responders.

The Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) has since confirmed that the incident was caused by an electrical spark and affected 13 local vendor sheds known as “Mbarr.” “An electrical spark caused a Local Vendor shed to catch fire at the Serekunda Sandika affecting 13 local sheds ‘Mbarr’. Fire and rescue were at the scene and the blaze has been totally quenched,” the Council stated in an official communication.

The Council emphasized that “No Market structures were affected at the Sandika” and announced plans to address the incident with the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC). More will be reported on this situation as additional information comes to light.