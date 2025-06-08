“Finals Are Tough, But It’s Perfectly Within Our Reach” — Cristiano Ronaldo’s Confident Outlook Ahead of Portugal vs Spain Nations League Final

- Advertisement -

Written by: Seringe S.T. Touray

Cristiano Ronaldo exuded confidence and composure as he addressed the media on Friday ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League final against Spain, scheduled for 7pm GMT this evening. The 40-year-old captain, preparing for what he described as his “fourth final with the national team,” displayed the measured assurance of a veteran who has navigated countless high-pressure situations throughout his illustrious career.

Portugal enters tonight’s final carrying the weight of recent history against their Iberian neighbors. “It has been twenty-five years since we’d beaten Germany, and it’s been twenty-one years since we last beat Spain,” Ronaldo acknowledged during the press conference. However, the Al Nassr forward remained optimistic about changing that narrative.

“Each game is a separate game. We hadn’t beaten Germany in many years, but history changes, chapters change, pages turn, and I hope tomorrow we can have a good day for Portugal,” he stated. “We know it’s going to be very tough, but again that is the nature of finals. Finals are tough.”

The Portuguese captain emphasized his team’s belief despite facing formidable opposition. “Spain is also very confident. They haven’t lost in 24 games. But we have our own weapons. We positively believe that this is gonna work out for us.”

Much of the pre-match discourse has centered on a supposed generational battle between the 40-year-old Ronaldo and Spain’s 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal. However, Ronaldo was quick to dismiss this framing while offering praise for the Barcelona winger.

“When you talk about a clash between Cristiano and someone else, but that’s not how it works. It’s one team versus another team. The media always try to heat things up, but this is a normal thing,” Ronaldo explained. “One generation is coming in, another one is exiting the stage. Lamine and Vitinha are closer together. They’re not the same generation.”

Despite downplaying individual rivalries, Ronaldo was effusive in his praise for Yamal’s talent and potential. “This kid has been doing things really well. He’s in a club that helps him very much, in a national team that helps him very much. It’s a very good atmosphere for him to show his qualities that are very big.”

Perhaps most notably, Ronaldo took on a protective stance regarding the young Spanish star, urging the media to allow Yamal space to develop naturally. “What I really ask for him is to let him grow, not to put him under so much pressure for the good of football. So we can enjoy a talent like this for many years. We need to leave him alone. We need to let him grow his own way.”

The Portuguese captain extended his praise beyond individual players to Spain’s collective strength. “From the time I started playing against Spain, they always had many of their greatest talents. They are a very competent team. They have Nico Williams, who is a great player. They have great midfielders, Pedri, and all this generation of young players who are up and coming.”

When questioned about his motivation to continue playing at 40, Ronaldo emphasized his philosophy of present-moment focus. “I think about my life, I think about the day to day. I try to live in the present and not to think about the future too much. And it’s working fine as it is because I’m enjoying.”

Ronaldo was characteristically honest about his career trajectory. “I’m not cheating anybody that it’s no surprise to anybody that I haven’t got many, many years ahead of me, but I’m enjoying the moment. If I decide on the date, I wouldn’t be able to say because I might get up in the morning tomorrow and say, I don’t want to play anymore.”

The press conference also touched on recent speculation surrounding Portugal’s coaching setup. Ronaldo was unequivocal in his support for the team’s management. “We’re very happy with what the gaffer has done. Coming from a different country, singing our national anthem, all the passion I see on a daily basis. The rest is irrelevant. Only results are important, and he’s had some positive results.”

In a lighter moment, when asked about his relationship with longtime rival Lionel Messi and whether they might ever play together, Ronaldo revealed his affection for Argentina through his wife’s heritage. “I feel a lot of affection for Argentina because my wife is from Argentina. I’ve had invitations to play the Club World Cup with Argentina, so you never know.”

He spoke warmly of his relationship with Messi: “I really feel a lot of affection towards Messi. We’ve been rivals for many, many years… We were at the top stage for fifteen years. I really like him very much because he always treated me nicely. He always respected me.”

Looking ahead to tonight’s final, Ronaldo maintained realistic optimism about Portugal’s chances. “It’s a final. Anything can happen. Tomorrow is the last step in our season. I am confident that things will go our way. I think we’ll walk away with the trophy. It’s going to be a very tough game. But the way I see it, it’s perfectly within our reach.”

The veteran forward concluded with a message that encapsulated his current mindset: “I just want to live the moment because the moment is beautiful.” As Portugal prepares to face Spain in what promises to be a captivating final, Ronaldo’s blend of experience, confidence, and respect for his opponents suggests a player still very much at peace with his role on football’s biggest stages.

With kickoff approaching at 7pm GMT, both teams will look to claim the Nations League trophy, but for Ronaldo, the focus remains clear: “I want Portugal to be at our best. I want things to go our way. I want to play great game and win.”