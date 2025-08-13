FGM Death ‘A Tragic Reflection of Gender Inequality’, Says Activist Fatou Baldeh

- Advertisement -

By Hadram Hydara

Gambian women’s rights activist Fatou Baldeh has described the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) death of a one-month-old baby girl in Wellingara as a “tragic reality” of gender inequality, following the charging of three women in connection with the case.

“I commend the Gambia Police Force for taking decisive action in charging three women in connection with the death of a one-month-old baby girl following the performance of female genital mutilation (FGM),” said Baldeh, founder of Women in Liberation and Leadership (WILL).

Speaking about accountability in this case, Baldeh did not absolve women from blame, even though they are the victims of FGM.

“While accountability is vital, this case painfully highlights the tragic reality that women remain both victims and enforcers of a deeply violent tradition rooted in gender inequality,” she said.

She pointed to the gendered nature of the tragedy, noting that both the infant and the accused are female.

“The infant who lost her life was female. The three individuals now facing charges are also female. This is no coincidence; it reflects the extent to which entrenched gender norms compel women to inflict harm upon their own daughters, nieces, and sisters. These women are not merely perpetrators; they are products of a system that teaches from birth that pain and sacrifice are intrinsic to womanhood.”

Baldeh called for a shift in approach, urging society to look beyond punishment.

“We must move beyond punishment alone. What is needed is transformation. FGM is not solely a woman’s issue; it is a societal failure. Until we dismantle the structures that pressure women into performing this act, we will continue to witness such heartbreaking tragedies.”

She added: “The law must be enforced, certainly. But it is the culture that must be changed. Only then can we truly safeguard our girls.”

Fatou Camara, one of the suspects in connection with the case, has been charged under Section 32A of the Women’s (Amendment) Act, 2015, which prohibits female circumcision and carries a life sentence. She has been remanded in custody by Magistrate Sambou at the Brikama Magistrates’ Court.

Oumie Sawaneh and Hawa Conteh are charged as accomplices under Section 32B. Both have been granted bail.