Female Journalists Trained on Gender-Sensitive Reporting and SGBV Coverage

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Women Journalists Association of The Gambia (WoJAG) has conducted a two-day training program for 25 female journalists from print, broadcast, and online media. The workshop focused on gender-sensitive reporting and ethical journalism, with a particular emphasis on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

WoJAG President Annette Camera underscored the importance of female journalists taking the lead in reporting stories about women and girls. She urged participants to use their platforms to amplify women’s voices and advocate for issues affecting their communities.

“There are many challenges facing women in The Gambia, and it is high time we focus on telling those stories. As women in the media, we have a voice, and we must use it to advocate for our fellow women. We need more female journalists specializing in reporting on issues like female genital mutilation (FGM) and other societal concerns,” she stated.

Sheriff Saidykhan, Vice President of the Gambia Press Union, highlighted the rising cases of SGBV in the country and stressed the need for female journalists to lead these critical conversations.

“We want to see more women in the media advocating for SGBV-related stories. When a woman writes about another woman’s experience, there is a unique perspective that brings depth to the narrative. This training aims to equip you with the skills and confidence to take on these critical issues,” he said.

The GPU, in collaboration with WoJAG, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting female journalists in covering gender-sensitive issues and ensuring ethical reporting on matters affecting women and girls.