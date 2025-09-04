Fass Man Battles Life-Threatening Scalp Infection, Appeals for Urgent Support

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

Salif Buwaro, a resident of Fass, is urgently seeking medical support after developing a severe scalp infection that has left him unable to work and provide for his family.

- Advertisement -

According to Salif, the illness began as a small untreated wound that gradually developed into a lump before worsening into his current condition. He explained that poor access to healthcare and delayed treatment allowed the infection to spread, causing extensive tissue damage. Health experts warn that untreated wounds of this kind can expose deeper layers of the scalp and, if not addressed urgently, may spread to the skull or even the brain.

Salif, who previously worked as a docker at the ports, said his life has been devastated by the illness. “I can no longer carry loads on my head. I am alone with a family and seeking help in any form. I will truly appreciate it, for I am in deep distress,” he told this reporter.

His neighbour, Ebrima Corr, described him as a hardworking man now struggling without family support. “Salif definitely needs help. He has no brothers, sisters, or parents. Only his wife is by his side. The hospital has given him a long appointment date, but his condition keeps getting worse. He fears for his life, and I want to urge people to please render him some support,” Corr said.

Salif’s case highlights the struggles many Gambians face when timely access to healthcare is out of reach. For him, urgent medical intervention could mean not only relief from pain but also a chance to restore dignity to his family.