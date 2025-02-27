Farba Ngom and Lat Diop Share Cell Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

By: The Fatu Network Editorial
Farba Ngom and Lat Diop, both close allies of former Senegalese President Macky Sall, are reportedly sharing cell 42 in Rebeuss prison, according to Seneweb sources.
Rebeuss, Senegal’s main detention facility in Dakar, is known for holding high-profile political and economic figures. Ngom is accused of embezzling 31 billion FCFA, while Diop, former director of Lonase—the state-owned national lottery company—faces charges of misappropriating over 8 billion FCFA.
Their arrests come amid ongoing judicial proceedings targeting several individuals associated with Sall’s administration, with reports indicating that the former president is preparing a legal defense with a team of prominent lawyers.