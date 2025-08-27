Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Farato Businesswoman Urges Men to Empower Their Wives

18
- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

For the past five years, Fatou Gaye has been running a small business selling pancakes and tea to support her family. Despite the challenges, she describes the venture as a blessing, enabling her to step in as the main provider for her household.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Gaye explained that her husband is elderly, leaving her with the responsibility of caring for their eight children and other relatives. “This business has been a blessing to me and my family. My husband is very old, and I am able to step in as a good wife,” she said.

Like many women in her community, she struggles most during the rainy season when sales slow significantly. “Sometimes the business is not flowing because of the rains, and in our area, it has been a challenge for us businesswomen,” she noted.

Still, Gaye believes women must strive for self-reliance rather than depending entirely on their families. “It helps me because there is no one to help, and I don’t want to be dependable on my family,” she explained.

Turning her message to men, she emphasised the importance of empowering their wives. “When you get married, make sure you empower your wife so that if anything happens along the way, she will be able to step in for the family,” she advised. She also cautioned against neglect, warning, “If you don’t have, please don’t marry. A man should always be responsible for his home.”

Previous article
From Breakfast to Dreams of a Restaurant: Fatoumatta Ngum’s Journey in Farato
Next article
Minister Ceesay Says Court Must Decide on PURA Protest Legality

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik