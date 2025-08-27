Farato Businesswoman Urges Men to Empower Their Wives

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

For the past five years, Fatou Gaye has been running a small business selling pancakes and tea to support her family. Despite the challenges, she describes the venture as a blessing, enabling her to step in as the main provider for her household.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Gaye explained that her husband is elderly, leaving her with the responsibility of caring for their eight children and other relatives. “This business has been a blessing to me and my family. My husband is very old, and I am able to step in as a good wife,” she said.

Like many women in her community, she struggles most during the rainy season when sales slow significantly. “Sometimes the business is not flowing because of the rains, and in our area, it has been a challenge for us businesswomen,” she noted.

Still, Gaye believes women must strive for self-reliance rather than depending entirely on their families. “It helps me because there is no one to help, and I don’t want to be dependable on my family,” she explained.

Turning her message to men, she emphasised the importance of empowering their wives. “When you get married, make sure you empower your wife so that if anything happens along the way, she will be able to step in for the family,” she advised. She also cautioned against neglect, warning, “If you don’t have, please don’t marry. A man should always be responsible for his home.”